Local army Sgt. surprises her son at school after return from overseas deployment

Callaway – A Franklin County mom has returned home from a 10-month deployment overseas.

After not seeing her son Denver for nearly a year, Sgt. Kelsey Plum surprised him at school during an assembly at Callaway Elementary school

"I'm so anxious,” said Plum as she waited hidden outside the assembly.

Plum was stationed in Jordan and Syria. As any parent can only imagine, she’s missed her son terribly while she was away. She wanted to make her return a moment 5th grader Denver would remember.

The assembly was to celebrate a recent $15,000 donation to the school’s library. During the program, students were awarded books for their achievements. He, and other students had no idea what was really happening behind the scenes.

As principal Pam Brown announced the last name would be called to win a book, he whispered to himself for his name to be called. As she called his name, he jumped up with excitement to claim his prize, but realized something much better was planned for him. His mom stepped inside the room. His eyes grew large with surprise, as he rushed to hug his mother.

" I love you son,” Plum said as she hugged her son. “I love you too,” Denver said. It was a moment that captured the hearts of the entire room as Sgt. Plum returned home for good.

Sgt. Kelsey Plum hugs her son Denver. (WSLS)

“I spent 10 months not being able to touch him or hug him. So, he's going to have to get used to having an overbearing mother for a while,” Plum said.

When asked to quantify how much Denver missed his army mom, Denver replied, “from here to the very last star in the very last galaxy.”

Because after all, when a loved one is serving, the entire family serves too.

“I was just so proud of him. I have such a phenomenal son,” Plum said. “He did amazing. We have such an amazing support system here. It takes a village. and I have a phenomenal village that took care of my family while I was gone.”