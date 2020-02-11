79 years of love: Virginia’s longest married couple celebrates another anniversary

Virginia's longest married couple just celebrated another anniversary.

A.J. and Lillie Reeves recently celebrated 79 years of marriage. The pair were married Jan. 25, 1941 in Sontag.

The couple is from Truevine, where they’ve lived their entire life. A.J. is 106 years old, Lillie is 97.

The couple was recognized in the U.S. House of Representatives Congressional Record as the 2019 Virginia winners of Worldwide Marriage Encounter’s Longest Married Couple Project.

Granddaughter Valerie LeGrand said their family is very grateful for the many years they have had with them, and they are looking forward to celebrating 80 years of marriage next year.