Ever taken fish oil? This easy-to-find supplement could be just what you need

There’s nothing fishy about the value of fish oil to heart health, especially for those who don’t like eating fish itself.

Consuming fish oil pills, the fat or oil extracted from fish tissue, can be a great way to reduce the risk of heart disease, according to healthline.com.

Fish oil supplements and the omega-3 fatty acids in them have been shown to decrease blood pressure, improve arterial function, increase levels of HDL cholesterol -- considered “good” cholesterol -- and reduce triglycerides, a type of fat found in blood.

But that’s not all.

Consuming fish oil pills can aid health in the following ways:

Help with weight loss

Prevent certain mental disorders, including depression

Improve eye health and lead to healthier skin

Improve risk of allergies or asthma

Enhance health of bones

Of course, eating fish one to two times a week also can serve the aforementioned benefits. But if you don’t like the taste of fish, then fish oil supplements are a great alternative.

They are simple to find also, since most pharmacies and grocery stores sell fish oil supplements.