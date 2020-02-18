Sassy Stitchers donates 300 handmade quilts to kids in need

Danville – God’s Pit Crew received 300 handmade quilts to send in special care packages for children in need of disaster relief. Sassy Stitchers is a volunteer-based organization in the Roanoke Valley that makes handmade quilts. Each year the organization makes hundreds of quilts to give to veterans, children’s hospitals, homeless shelters and more.

Recently, Bonnie McKee with Sassy Stitchers donated 300 quilts to be put in God’s Pit Crew’s Play Pails for Children. The Play Pails are sent out alongside the organizations Blessing Buckets during disasters.