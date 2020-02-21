42ºF

Waiting for a tax refund? Here’s when you can expect to get it

There are several factors

Dawn Jorgenson, Digital Content Editor, Graham Media Group

Money sitting on a laptop.
If you’ve been procrastinating doing your taxes, you’re likely not alone. It can be a daunting task. But listen, if you’re thinking you might be getting a refund, that’s pretty good incentive to get it taken care of.

Once you’ve finally got your taxes filed, we’re willing to bet your first question is: When will I get my money?

Most taxpayers can get their refund in as little as 10 to 15 days, but there are several factors, according to CPA Practice Advisor:

  • How early you file.
  • If you are claiming certain credits (such as EITC and CTC).
  • Whether the taxes are e-filed or sent by mail.
  • Whether you have existing debts to the federal government.

CPA Practice Advisor put together an estimated timeline, based on projections from previous years, as to when taxpayers are likely to receive a refund.

If IRS accepts return by:Direct deposit sent (or paper check mailed one week later):
Feb. 3Feb. 14 (Feb 21)
Feb. 10Feb. 21 (Feb 28)
Feb. 18Feb. 28 (Mar. 6)
Feb. 24Mar. 6 (Mar 13)
March 2Mar. 13 (Mar. 20)
March 9Mar. 20 (Mar. 27)
March 16Mar. 27 (Apr. 3)
March 23Apr. 3 (Apr. 10)
March 29Apr. 10 (Apr. 17)
April 6Apr. 17 (Apr. 24)
April 13Apr. 24 (May 1)
April 20May 1 (May 8)
April 27May 8 (May 15)
May 4May 15 (May 22)
May 11May 22 (May 29)
May 18May 29 (June 5)
May 25June 5 (June 12)

While these dates are an estimate, the IRS says it issues most refunds within 21 days, although some might require additional time.

Are you currently waiting on a refund? You can check the status by clicking here.

