‘Who says you can’t be both?’ Local photographer highlights unique female athletic perspective

Some say a photo is worth a thousand words, and in this case is all about girl empowerment.

A photo shoot by Jaime Johnson Bunker of Pearisburg, owner of JJ Photography, truly captures the spirit of young female athletes, demonstrating that girls can be feminine and athletic. The shoot features middle schoolers Sophie Taylor of Macy McClaugherty Elementary Middle School and Jadelynn Lane of Eastern Elementary Middle school in Giles County.

Shot in a scenic background, the two girls are wearing beautiful long dresses while sporting basketballs and their basketball shoes.

JJ Photography captioned the post on Facebook “Who says you can’t be both?”

Bunker says the girls, who are close friends, play against each other on their school teams and are teammates on an AAU team.

The photo of the girls has gotten a lot of love on social media, and certainly sends a powerful message.