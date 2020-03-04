Deal or Dud: Piggy Pop

ROANOKE, Va. – The Piggy Pop put a fun twist of a classic snack.

It includes a silicone tray and instruction book, which has some great recipes.

For the classic, we use pancake batter and small hot dogs.

The directions say pour the mixture, leaving an eighth of an inch for expansion.

We then add the hotdogs and we’re ready for the oven.

It will bake at 425 for 12 to 16 minutes.

Our panel of taste testers were in love with the result, with all three calling this a deal.

If you would like to try it, we found it for $10 at Target.

If you have an idea for a product we should try, email Patrick at pmckee@wsls.com or send him a message on Facebook.