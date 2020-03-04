Shelter dogs in St. Patrick’s day costumes hope to spark adoptions ...and they’re just really cute

Rocky Mount – A local animal shelter is helping their pups celebrate st. Patrick’s day with the hopes their adorable photos will bring a little luck finding their forever homes.

Shamrock Fido (Franklin County Humane Society)

The Franklin County Humane Society had a fun dress-up photoshoot with their shelter dogs, decking them out from head to paw in green glitz and glam shamrock themed tu-tu’s, feather boa’s, hats, glasses and the works.

Their photos have gotten a lot of love on social media and hopefully will lead to some of the dogs getting adopted.