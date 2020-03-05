Narrows Middle School team to compete in state robotics championship

Giles County – Saturday is a major milestone for one New River Valley school district’s students.

For the first time, Giles County has a competitive robotics team. This first year has turned out to be a fruitful one for the Narrows Middle school team. They have qualified for the state tournament.

The team is ranked 8th in the state.

The team will be competing this weekend for the VEX IQ state tournament.

Join 10 News in wishing them good luck!