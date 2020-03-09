Dollywood opens for 35th anniversary this weekend

Roanoke – Dollywood is preparing to open for the 35th year on Saturday, March 14. The anniversary marks a milestone for the popular destination made famous by its namesake, country music legend Dolly Parton.

Dollywood is known for its festivals and special events and opens with the first festival of the year, Festival of Nations, featuring talents from across the globe.

Dollywood Spokesperson Ellen Liston joined Rachel Lucas on Virginia Today to talk about the exciting new attractions available to guests this season.

For more information call 1-800-DOLLYWOOD or visit Dollywood.com.