Features

Good deed caught on camera; officers push a truck to safety after breaking down in traffic

Christiansburg Police Officers help driver in need

Rachel Lucas, Anchor / Reporter

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A photo of local police officers going above and beyond the call of duty to help a person in need of a hand is getting a lot of love on social media.

Candid photos taken by Beverly Langford show Christiansburg Police Department’s officers Allan Klein and William Parmer rolling up their sleeves, getting behind a truck to push it to safety after it broke down in a busy shopping section of Christiansburg.

Langford posted the pictures on Facebook and said it warmed her heart to see the officers help a fellow citizen.

