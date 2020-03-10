67ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

67ºF

Features

Helping children in need, local students raise money for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital

Temperance Elementary School students raised money with math-a-thon fundraiser

Rachel Lucas, Anchor / Reporter

Tags: Feel Good, Feel Good Friday, Amherst County

Amherst County – Helping children in need, Temperance Elementary School students raised over $5,200 in donations for St. Jude Children's Hospital.

Principal Cindy Copp said the fundraiser is through a program called a “math-a-thon” where students complete math packets for donations.

Two students, Isacc Painter and Chelsea Wright were recognized for raising the most money and earned a trip to Amherst in Lt. Goldman’s police car as well as lunch out with their principal.

Briar patch restaurant donated their lunch.

Their principal said they are very proud of their student’s and community’s generosity.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: