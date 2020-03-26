Wildlife rescuers open their homes to orphaned animals during coronavirus shutdown

ROANOKE, Va. – Wildlife rescuers are going above and beyond to make sure animals still receive the care they need.

Although the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center needed to take safety precautions and close it’s doors to the public and volunteers, staff members like Virginia Tech student Hannahleah are going the extra mile to make it work.

That includes opening up her home to orphaned baby squirrels who need to be bottle fed around the clock.

The center posted on its Facebook page a video of her feeding one of the squirrels.

People like her and other staff allow just as many animals to be cared for as when the center is operating under normal hours.

“Normally she would not be able to care for wildlife at home under our strict regulations but an emergency ruling by the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries is now allowing wildlife veterinary hospitals like ourselves to do what is normally unthinkable during these chaotic times—provide care for healthy orphaned animals outside of our main facility in order to prevent human to human transmission of COVID-19. Instead of having all our volunteers and staff members come to the Center and work in close contact with each other, the new emergency conditions allow us to designate only certain trained, skilled, and permitted individuals as remote care workers to minimize the number of people coming and going from the Center,” SWVAWC said in a post on Facebook.

