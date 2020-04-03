These companies have transitioned to making masks, shields to aid in COVID-19 fight

With the COVID-19 pandemic forcing a high demand for respiratory masks and shields, companies that typically make vastly different products are dropping everything and switching to one common cause: produce as many masks or shields to help fight the pandemic as possible.

Here are examples of some companies that have shifted to producing face equipment:

Bauer - A hockey equipment manufacturer based in New Hampshire, Bauer has shifted from making hockey masks to medical shields. The company is ready to distribute 100,000 of the shields throughout the U.S. and Canada, according to MarketWatch.

Brooks Brothers - A company based in Manhattan that typically makes ties, shirts and suits is now pivoting to making masks and gowns at its facilities. It hopes to make 150,000 masks per day.

Carhartt - The Michigan-based company known for making work clothes such as jackets, overalls and jeans announced it will begin making 50,000 gowns and 2.5 millions masks.

Eclipse International - The mattress company, based in New Jersey, is making an initial number of 38,000 masks to donate to local hospitals.

Gap Inc. - Based in San Francisco, the company that owns brands such as Athleta, Banana Republic and Old Navy is starting to use its factories to make masks, gowns and scrubs for medical workers.

Michael Costello and Karla Colletto Swimwear - In addition to making swimsuits, the company has also started to make masks.

MyPillow - A pillow manufacturer based in Minnesota, the company is focusing 75% of its production efforts on making face masks for health care workers. The company hopes to make 50,000 units a day shortly, according to FOX 9 in Minneapolis-St. Paul.