Church congregation gets creative for Palm Sunday, Easter celebrations

Pembroke – Social distancing is making celebrating important life events and milestones hard, and Easter is no exception.

But, distance didn't stop a church in Giles county from celebrating Palm Sunday.

Children at Pembroke Christian Church celebrated at home with their own creative art projects -- creating, coloring and cutting out their own unique palm to celebrate the day.

Pastor Reggie Britts collected the photos and shared on social media and via email to the congregation so everyone could enjoy.

The church, which just celebrated 150 years this fall, has been moving their services online, keeping in touch via text, email and Facebook, as well as the pastor delivering communion to church members who want to take part.

Pembroke Christian Church youth members celebrate Palm Sunday (WSLS)

