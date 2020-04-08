Tiny black bear cub rescued by Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center

ROANOKE, Va. – A bear cub is now recovering, receiving some much-needed TLC at a Roanoke wildlife center.

A black bear cub weighing only 3.1 pounds is at the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center in the care of expert rehabbers.

Executive Director Sabrina Garvin said it was found crying out in someone’s yard in Lebanon. The center shared a video of the cub being bottle-fed by SWVWC staff.

Garvin said it will be well cared for until it can be released back into the wild. Pictures of the tiny cub have received a lot of love on the center’s social media pages.

Garvin said they have seen a lot of black bears this season.