Local three-year-old sings “All by Myself” to help ease quarantine blues

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Quarantine has got us all a little kooky these days, and we need a little smile when we can get one.

While children may be shielded from some of the daily stressors, many of them are mostly indoors and out of routine, so they are feeling the struggle too.

An adorable video of a New River Valley three-year-old is not only a good reflection of the times, but will brighten your perspective of the stay-at-home order. A video of three-year-old Emerson from Christiansburg was posted on social media by mom, Samantha Jones. It shows a unique perspective of quarantine through the eyes of a three-year-old.

Emerson, who loves to sing and dance, is shown soulfully singing “All by Myself,” a classic hit first made popular by American artist Eric Carmen who released the recording in 1975.

Samantha said she and her daughter were in the car one day when Emerson started singing a song she made up that sounded like “All by Myself.” After telling her daughter about the real song, Samantha said she let her hear it. Ever since, Emerson can’t stop singing. Finding irony in the times, Samantha captured one of Emerson’s performances on video.

Emerson with her mom Samantha Jones (WSLS 10)

“She’s been singing it non-stop and I said that’s kind of ironic with quarantine. She’s a social butterfly so this has been a struggle for her,” Samantha said. She said she’s trying to take in the good from the moment, and enjoy the quality time she gets to spend with her daughter.

Emerson told 10 News she loved singing on a “big stage” so we wanted to shine a light on her delightful video that’s sure to make everyone smile.