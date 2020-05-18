This working-from-home tip could change your life

Is your work-from-home strategy becoming a bit stale? Try this.

One of the newest episodes of “The Best Advice Show” podcast offers a potentially life-changing tip to enhance and reboot your typical work-from-home day.

Hint: You’ll need a towel.

It’s all part of our newest podcast, sharing advice from you -- to the world.

To contribute, call Zak Rosen at 844-935-BEST. Leave your name and your advice, followed by your email address, in case he has any follow-up questions.

Listen to it below:

“The Best Advice Show” exists as a daily reminder that there are weird, delightful and effective ways to survive and thrive in this world. In every episode of the show, a different contributor offers their own personal take on what they do to make their life better, healthier, saner and more livable.

It’s available wherever you listen to podcasts.