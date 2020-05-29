Need an alternative to an at-home haircut? Style expert has some ideas

Depending on where exactly you live, it might still be hard to get a proper haircut -- but thanks to StyleWise style editor Jon Jordan, there are some alternatives if you’re still nervous about cutting your hair at home.

So, what’s one solution?

Slicking it back, of course!

Jordan points out that slicked-back hair has always been in style, and it suits both men and women.

In the video above, you’ll see photos of celebrities such as Mark Wahlberg, Jeff Bridges, Kristen Stewart and Margot Robbie, as well as some long-forgotten celebrities like Gloria Vanderbilt and Diana Vreeland rocking the slick-backed hair. It’s a timeless hairstyle.

Even Diana Ross did a slicked-back hairstyle for one of her album covers. It’s a look that will never go out of style.

Any type of gel that you find at the store will give you the slicked-back look, but Jordan warns about buying a product with a ton of alcohol in it. Sometimes it can give your hair a dry and crunchy texture.

Jordan suggests adding a little bit of argan oil to your gel, so your hair doesn’t completely dry out.

Just remember to have fun with it. Embrace your overgrown hair and go for a style that will look timeless.