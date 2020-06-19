Mother Nature’s mud madness: Drivers to take on 200-foot-mud pit

Eggleston – While you may be sick of the rain, one New River Valley community is more than making the best of it as it's muddying up their playground.

Putting a new spin on playing in the rain, A Giles County Volunteer Fire Department is once again hosting their bi-annual mud bog fundraiser on Saturday. Twice a year, the Eggleston Volunteer Fire Department hosts a mud bog. Over the years, it’s grown – attracting hundreds of people who come to watch the mud madness.

“A lot of fun can lead to a lot of good things for the community and for the fire department,” said Chris Stephens with the Eggleston Volunteer Fire Department.

For small rural volunteer departments like Eggelston’s, Stephens said it’s important to get creative when raising money.

“Across the state all volunteer agencies are suffering. Some of the smaller counties like Giles really have to get out and work extra as far to be able to cover our fuel, our insurance cost and our equipment,” Stephens said.

Each year hundreds of people pay to come watch these local drivers tear it up...on the 200-foot-long mud pit these volunteer firefighters typically make.

This year, with excessive rainfall, mother nature decided to pitch in.

“The track is normally pretty muddy. We normally have a couple of feet of mud where we have mixed dirt and water back into it. With the extra rain it’s going to be one of our better tracks,” Stephens said.

From four-wheelers, to jacked up trucks, and even some sports cars the drivers line up each year.

“This gives them a chance to get out and play with those mud trucks legally in a safe and controlled environment,” Stephens said.

With so many of us being cooped up for months, it’s just the weekend entertainment and stress reliever we’ve all been waiting for.

Registration will be open from 10am-1pm Saturday at the Eggleston Volunteer Fire Department. The fun begins at 1:30 p.m. Admission is $5.

More details can be found on the departments Facebook page.