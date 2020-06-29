iPhone is a teenager! Celebrate its birthday with this quiz

They grow up so fast.

While that mantra applies to children, on Monday, it also can apply to what has become the best-selling tech item in the world.

The iPhone turns 13 on Monday, and it seems like yesterday that thousands lined up outside stores in multiple cities on June 29, 2007, to be among the first to get their hands on a new device that was touted as a game-changer because it was a touchscreen phone that would allow anyone to do multiple tasks (in other words, so long iPods -- because you could now play music on your phone).

As it turns out, there might not have been enough hype. Thirteen years and many different versions later, the iPhone is the best-selling tech item, with 185 million units sold in 2019, according to Wedbush Securities.

So, what was that original version like and how much do you know about the evolution of iPhones?

Find out with the quiz below -- and feel free to ask Siri to blow out some birthday candles in honor of iPhones everywhere.