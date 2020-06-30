The world of sports remains a strange place -- and these photos prove it

Missing live sporting events? That’s understandable, as many leagues and teams have been on hold since March, considering where the world stands with the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s surreal: Did you ever imagine the NCAA men’s basketball tournament would be canceled? Could you envision in any other circumstance, the Olympics postponed by a year?

In the photos that follow, you’ll see even more wild sights: Players competing in empty stadiums; facial coverings on boxers; temperature checks; athletes training in isolation; and workers in heavy protective gear, sanitizing equipment and arenas.

Despite the fact that many states have loosened coronavirus-related restrictions, the pandemic is still unfolding.

On the bright side for fans everywhere, in the United States, it appears things are looking up when it comes to competition. The MLB and the NBA are now set for returns, both slated for late July.

When it comes to some other sports -- NASCAR, golf, boxing, UFC and horse racing, to name a few -- these have been underway for some time.

We thought we’d take a look around the world to get a glimpse of the action, and what things are looking like in this strange 2020.

All photos are copyright Getty Images.

Players and officials take part in a minute of silence to commemorate the victims of the COVID-19 pandemic and honor the NHS during the FA Cup Fifth Quarter Final match between Sheffield United and Arsenal FC at Bramall Lane on June 28 in Sheffield, England. (Pool photo via Getty Images)

A Manchester City member of staff disinfects a corner flag prior to the Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal FC at Etihad Stadium on June 17. (2020 Getty Images)

Paralympic swimmer McKenzie Coan works out in a tethered resistance pool during a training session June 9 in Clarkesville. (2020 Getty Images)

Fans stand on ladders to peer over a wall as they watch a Czech First League match between Bohemians 1905 and FK Jablonec on June 14 in Prague, Czech Republic. Matches in the country are closed to the public due to concerns over the pandemic. (2020 Getty Images)

Goalkeeper of the Argentina National Hockey team, Juan Manuel Vivaldi, trains in isolation June 17 during the government-ordered lockdown at his home in Olivos, Argentina. Vivaldi, gold medalist in Rio 2016, is training at home due to COVID-19 -- and has been since the beginning of the quarantine in mid-March. On June 16, national government announced Olympians can return to team trainings following strict coronavirus protocols. (2020 Getty Images)

Michelle Taueki and Fletcher McCormack of George's Ski Hire, clean and sanitize boots prior to them being rented out to the public on June 23 at Mt. Buller, in Australia. Victorian ski resorts were permitted to open after June 22 following an easing of coronavirus restrictions. The Mt. Buller resort has reopened with a "COVID SAFE" operating plan in place to ensure the health and well-being of staff, guests and the wider community. (2020 Getty Images)

Everton fan Speedo Mick is pictured watching the Merseyside derby at his home during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC on June 21 in London. (2020 Getty Images)

Horses gallop past the empty public stand at Sha Tin Racecourse during the Race 7 Kat O Handicap on June 27 in Hong Kong. The public areas are shut down due to coronavirus fears. (2020 Getty Images)

Players and officials take part in an applause for those affected by COVID-19 prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Charlton Athletic and Queens Park Rangers at The Valley on June 27 in London. (2020 Getty Images)

Miguel Angel "El Alacran" Berchelt is shown in a confrontation with Eleazar "Tronco" Valenzuela during the weigh-in ceremony ahead of their fight June 26 in Mexico City, Mexico. (2020 Jam Media for Zanfer/Getty Images)

Staff disinfects the areas around the pitch during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Sheffield United at St. James Park on June 21 upon Tyne, England. (2020 Getty Images)

A general view inside the stadium during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United on June 23 in London. Stadiums around Europe remain empty due to the pandemic. (2020 Getty Images)

Female rowers with protective face masks get ready for the first training session since the confinement began in March, on June 8 in Hondarribia, Spain. (2020 Getty Images)

Jonas Hofmann of Borussia Moenchengladbach celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and Hertha BSC on June 27 in Germany. (2020 Getty Images)

Frankie Dettori celebrates after riding Stradivarius to win The Gold Cup for the third time in a row on Day Three of Royal Ascot on June 18 in England. The Queen was set to miss out on attending Royal Ascot in person for the first time in her 68-year reign. Her Majesty planned to watch the race from home at Windsor Castle. (2020 Getty Images)

Sergio Aguero of Manchester City comes off the pitch injured as he speaks with manager Pep Guardiola during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Burnley FC at Etihad Stadium on June 22. Stadiums around Europe remain empty due to the coronavirus pandemic as government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues. (2020 Getty Images)

Matteo Guendouzi of Arsenal shows his frustration in front of an interactive fan screen after Raheem Stirling scored the opening goal during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal FC at Etihad Stadium on June 17. (2020 Getty Images)

At left, Filip Jicha, head coach of Kiel, and Domagoj Duvnjak pose with the trophy at Sparkassen Arena on June 4 in Germany. The team of THW Kiel was declared the champion of the 2019-20 season, which has been canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis. (2020 Getty Images)

Uriel Lopez, "El Yuca," and Emanuel Navarrete, "El Vaquero," WBO Featherweight World Champion, pose inside the laboratory during a COVID-19 sampling June 11 in Naucalpan de Juarez, Mexico. Boxers who fought in the "Back to Action" event June 20 had to complete the health protocol agreed by the World Boxing Organization (WBO) and Mexico City Boxing Commission by taking the test. (2020 Jaime Lopez/Getty Images)

A general view inside the stadium showing the empty seat coverings during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Burnley FC at Etihad Stadium on June 22. (2020 Pool photo/Getty Images)

Pro cyclist Egan Bernal of Colombia and Team Ineos gets a temperature check while training in isolation June 10 in Zipaquira, Colombia. (2020 Getty Images)

British skeleton racers Ashleigh Pittaway, at right, and Brogan Crowley work out during a session at Bath University on June 23. (2020 Getty Images)

Team England netball player Sasha Corbin trains at her home on June 12, 2020 in London. (2020 Getty Images/Alex Pantling for Getty Images)

Liverpool fan Emily Farley poses next to her home that has been adorned with Liverpool FC paraphernalia ahead of the Everton vs. Liverpool derby match on June 21. Farley has decorated her home in honor of her husband, David, who died last year. (2020 Getty Images)

Colombian wheelchair tennis player Maria Angelica Bernal trains with her dog Lucky at her home during the government-ordered coronavirus lockdown on June 19 in Bogota, Colombia. Bernal is 10th in the ITF World Ranking and already qualified for the next Tokyo Paralympics. (2020 Getty Images)

An aerial view of a group of men playing an informal football match in a field with lines marked to keep distance on June 27 in Pergamino, Argentina. As quarantine was extended until July 17 in Argentina, some cities have eased restrictions and group sports are permitted, while keeping social distance. (2020 Getty Images)

What will the NBA and the MLB look like once the action resumes? Only time will tell.