It’s All-American Pet Photo Day: Show us your furry friend

Can we just say, we LOVE this holiday! All American Pet Photo Day — Saturday — is a day for pet owners to share their favorite pet photos.

We know you must have some in your phone just ready to be submitted.

If not, we’d love a new picture, too. You want to set up a photo shoot to snag a great photo? Nobody here is judging (we’re all pet lovers).

Regardless, we want to see your proud photo of your favorite pet pal.

Submit an image below, that you’ve taken, and tell us why your pet is so special to you.