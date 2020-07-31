This is the best way to use concealer to say bye-bye to dark under-eye circles

This year has thrown all of us for a loop, so if you’re waking up every morning with dark circles under your eyes because the world has got you down, don’t fret, because we have a step-by-step solution for you.

StyleWise style editor Jon Jordan is a pro at getting rid of those pesky dark circles (he’s a busy man!) and has developed a plan using concealer to have your face looking as fresh as a daisy.

Not only does Jordan give you tips on finding the correct concealer for your face, but he also has great piece of advice, like using a brush instead of a sponge to apply the concealer, to the proper technique of painting the concealer on your face.

You can watch the entire video above, and make sure you subscribe to StyleWise to see all of Jordan’s style tips.