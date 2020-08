ROANOKE, Va. – With loads of energy, there is no end to playtime with this 3-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier.

This bubbly canine loves being the center of attention.

Her playfulness comes in handy because she enjoys playing with other dogs.

She knows basic commands and is highly treat-motivated.

The perfect home for her is with an active family who can keep up with her zest for life.

Harley is available for adoption at Angels of Assisi.

