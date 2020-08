ROANOKE, Va. – At only 8-months-old, Indi already loves people and treats.

Since he is so young, this hound tends to be nervous around unfamiliar people but will warm up to a friendly face.

You can win him over easily by giving him scratches and snuggling him when he asks.

Indi does well around other dogs and children.

If you think Indi is the right pet for your home, you can find him at the Angels of Assisi.