ROANOKE, Va. – When he first arrived at the shelter, 1-year-old Kobe was painfully timid and kept to himself.

Staff at the Roanoke Valley SPCA worked for a couple of weeks to coax him out of his hiding place, but now he stays up on his perch happily.

This kindhearted cat loves when you pet him.

As a black cat, he tends to get overlooked and wants a family to call his own.

If you are interested in adopting Kobe, click here to learn more.