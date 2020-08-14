81ºF

Features

Leonard and Catalina, two 3-legged cat siblings looking for a home

You can find us at Angels of Assisi in Roanoke

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Clear the Shelters, Angels of Assisi
Leonard and Catalina
Leonard and Catalina (Angels of Assisi)

ROANOKE, Va. – These two cats are searching for a loving home together.

At 2 years old, Leonard is a sweet adventurous cat. While he only has three legs, that doesn’t stop him from exploring his surroundings. His face may not always show it, but receiving scratches is his favorite thing.

He does have a named Catalina, who he would like to go home with.

She is a little shy around new people, but she warms up quickly and is a super sweet kitty.

Once she gets to know you, she will greet you with kisses and sweet meows.

She too only has three legs, but she doesn’t let that get her down. She loves to explore and climb cat trees.

Catalina does well with other kitties and calm dogs with a proper introduction.

If you have room in your heart and your home for two very sweet kitties, please consider adopting them.

Click here to learn more about Leonard

Click here to learn more about Catalina.

Leonard
Leonard (Angels of Assisi)
Catalina
Catalina (Angels of Assisi)

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: