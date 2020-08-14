74ºF

Mellow’s not just his name, it’s his way of life

ROANOKE, Va. – Mellow is one cool cat.

This 2-year-old cat is very chill and longs for a home where he will receive lots of attention.

He also would love a home where there are loads of sunny spots!

Click here to learn more about Mellow.

