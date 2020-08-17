Clare and Luna, sisters of the moon

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – Having a sister is like having a best friend you can’t get rid of. Claire and Luna can agree with that.

These two bonded cats are currently together in a foster home and can’t wait to find their forever home.

Clare and Luna are a calm and easy-going pair whose personalities you’ll get to see once they open up.

Clare is a dilute calico who is the calm and level-headed sister who loves to hang out with her sister.

Luna, on the other hand, is a gray tabby who is more independent, chatty and loves a good nap.

If you are interested in adopting these fun sisters, you can contact the Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center.

Clare (Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center)