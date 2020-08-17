83ºF

Clare and Luna, sisters of the moon

You can find them at the Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center

Clare and Luna (Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – Having a sister is like having a best friend you can’t get rid of. Claire and Luna can agree with that.

These two bonded cats are currently together in a foster home and can’t wait to find their forever home.

Clare and Luna are a calm and easy-going pair whose personalities you’ll get to see once they open up.

Clare is a dilute calico who is the calm and level-headed sister who loves to hang out with her sister.

Luna, on the other hand, is a gray tabby who is more independent, chatty and loves a good nap.

If you are interested in adopting these fun sisters, you can contact the Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center.

Clare (Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center)
Luna (Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center)

