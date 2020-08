ROANOKE, Va. – Look out Michael Phelps, we have a new swim legacy on our hands.

Nox is a 5-year-old dog who is looking for a family to smother him in hugs and kisses.

His favorite thing in the world is water. Pool, lake or puddle... You name it, he’ll take a splash.

He does great on walks, will play fetch, go on hikes and do anything active with you.

If you’re interested in adopting Nox, you can find him at Angels of Assisi.