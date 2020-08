LYNCHBURG, Va. – Yabba-dabba do! This pup is here to love you.

Pebbles is a 6-year-old black-and-white dog who is ready to settle in with a new family.

She can be shy at first but warms up to people quickly, especially if snacks are involved.

Some of her favorite things are chew toys, balls and showing off her fancy tricks.

She has been at the Lynchburg Humane Society for nearly 9 months.

If you are interested in adopting Pebbles, you can find her at the Lynchburg Humane Society.