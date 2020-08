LYNCHBURG, Va. – Her beauty is beyond compare with gorgeous locks of brown hair.

This little kitten is only 3 months old but has a big personality that lights up the room.

Jolene loves playing around, so make sure you have a dangly toy and long piece of string for her to chase.

But beware... Like the song, she will probably take your man. Have you seen those eyes?

If you’re interested in adopting her, you can find her at the Lynchburg Humane Society.