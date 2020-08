GALAX, Va. – No, this cat isn’t Coach Gaines, but he knows what it’s like to be on the field.

Billy Bob is a 3-month-old cat who spent his life outdoors in a barn before being brought to the shelter.

While he is a shy guy, he is affectionate and is great with other cats.

He would be a great addition to any home as long as you will shower him with love.

If you are interested in adopting Billy Bob, you can find him at the Galax Carroll Grayson Animal Shelter.