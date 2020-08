ROANOKE, Va. – This sweet pup goes wherever his nose takes him.

Howard is a big 8-year-old who weighs 61 pounds.

He has a pretty black-and-tan coat that is inviting you to pet him.

Howard has been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and heartworm tested.

If you are interested in adopting him, you can find him at the Roanoke Valley SPCA.