The COVID-19 pandemic forced presidential candidates Joe Biden and current President Donald Trump to get creative when it comes to campaigning, and that goes for their supporters, as well.

Ever since the summer, we’ve seen boat, motorcycle and car parades pop up all over the country.

Here are some photos from these parades and other events.

Supporters of President Trump drive in a "Trump Parade" in the battleground state on Oct. 31, 2020 in Luther, Iowa. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) (2020 Getty Images)

Supporters of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden rally during President Donald Trump's campaign stop at The Villages Polo Club on Oct. 23, 2020 in The Villages, Florida. (Photo by Octavio Jones/Getty Images) (2020 Getty Images)

Boaters show their support for President Donald Trump during a parade down the Intracoastal Waterway on Oct. 3, 2020 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (2020 Getty Images)

Boaters show their support for President Donald Trump during a parade down the Intracoastal Waterway on Oct. 3, 2020 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (2020 Getty Images)

A person shows his support for President Donald Trump during a parade down the Intracoastal Waterway on Oct. 3, 2020 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (2020 Getty Images)

Paula Orlando, a supporter of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, waves her flag next to her car during President Donald Trump's campaign stop at The Villages Polo Club on Oct. 23, 2020 in The Villages, Florida. (Photo by Octavio Jones/Getty Images) (2020 Getty Images)

People participate in a boat parade on Lake Mead near Boulder Beach in support of President Donald Trump on Sept. 12, 2020 in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (2020 Getty Images)

People listen to Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris speak at UAW Local 653 on Oct. 25, 2020 in Pontiac, Michigan. (2020 Getty Images)

Boaters show their support for President Donald Trump during a parade down the Intracoastal Waterway to just off the shore of President Trump's home at Mar-a-Lago on Sept. 7, 2020 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (2020 Getty Images)

Supporters of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden rally during President Donald Trump's campaign stop at The Villages Polo Club on Oct. 23, 2020 in The Villages, Florida. (Photo by Octavio Jones/Getty Images) (2020 Getty Images)

A person dressed as President Donald Trump drives a personal watercraft during the "Nation's Capital Trumptilla Boat Parade" on the Potomac River on Sept. 6, 2020 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images) (2020 Getty Images)

Supporters of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and President Donald Trump clash during a rally at Trump's campaign stop at The Villages Polo Club on Oct. 23, 2020 in The Villages, Florida. Supporters gather to help increase voter turn out in a heavily Republican voter district. (Photo by Octavio Jones/Getty Images) (2020 Getty Images)

Supporters of Biden rally during President Donald Trump's campaign stop at The Villages Polo Club on Oct. 23, 2020 in The Villages, Florida.(Photo by Octavio Jones/Getty Images) (2020 Getty Images)

No matter what side of the aisle you fall on, make your voice heard: Cast that ballot Tuesday if you haven’t turned one in already.