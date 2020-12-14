Cute video alert: ‘Grinch’ tries to steal presents, but he doesn’t make it far, thanks to these officers

This story is a part of our "Something Good" series, which is designed to remind you of all the goodness in the world: the moments that can make you smile, feel warm inside and applaud humanity.

You really are a vile one, Mr. Grinch.

Being grumpy about Christmas is one thing. But taking presents intended for children at a Toys for Tots event?

That’s a new low.

Fortunately though, members of the Lincolnwood Police Department in Illinois made sure “Mr. Grinch” didn’t get too far at a charity event on Dec. 8.

Check out this hilarious video below of the Grinch getting caught red-handed, er, green-handed by police.

