We saw some serious fashion moments at President Biden’s inauguration

Lady Gaga talks with U.S. President-elect Joe Biden during the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Wednesday was a big day as President Biden and Vice President Harris were sworn into office, but we’d be remiss not to mention all of the incredible fashion that showed up at the Capitol.

It didn’t matter if they were politicians, singers, Democrats or Republicans -- there was some serious fashion served on Inauguration Day, and we’re going to break it all down for you.

There was nothing too flashy, and it was full of monochromatic outfits and impeccable styling.

Let’s take a look at some of our favorite looks.

Michelle Obama

Former President Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) (2021 Getty Images)

Three words: Michelle Obama’s belt.

But seriously, could the former first lady look any more gorgeous? Her red wine pantsuit made a powerful statement, and can we talk about her belt for just a moment? It was an iconic fashion moment, and one that we will be coming back to for years to come.

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga talks with now-President Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20, 2021 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) (2021 Getty Images)

Lady Gaga was tasked with singing the national anthem, and boy, did she deliver.

Not only did she serve us iconic vocals, but she gave us an iconic fashion moment. Decked out in a red and black ball gown, her giant dove broach was the standout.

Gaga tweeted that it was a dove carrying an olive branch, symbolizing the unity that President Biden hopes to achieve while in office.

Vice President Kamala Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff arrive for the the 59th inaugural ceremony on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20, 2021 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Patrick Semansky-Pool/Getty Images) (2021 Getty Images)

The first woman vice president in America’s history went with a simple design for her swearing in, but the monochromatic blue-purple color was very on point.

She looked absolutely radiant, and it was the perfect outfit to wear to become the Vice President of the United States.

First lady Dr. Jill Biden

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at his inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20, 2021 in Washington, D.C.(Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) (2021 Getty Images)

First lady Jill Biden also went with a blue coat and dress for the inauguration, but she opted for a powder blue palette, and it looks just so wonderful on her.

We especially loved the sparkle that she added. It was a great touch for such an important day for the first lady. We can’t wait to see what other fashion she serves in the next four years.

Amanda Gorman

Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman speaks during the inauguration of U.S. President Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20, 2021 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) (2021 Getty Images)

Before today, Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman was pretty unknown to most, but her poem that she read during President Biden’s inauguration made her a star.

Besides her amazing poem, Gorman’s canary yellow coat was a stunner, as was her gorgeous bright red headband. This poet has a huge future ahead of her, and we’re sure it will include more amazing fashion moments.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez sings during Biden's inauguration. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) (2021 Getty Images)

The iconic J. Lo was the other performer during the inauguration, and she sure slayed her performance. She also slayed with her outfit, an all-white suit with a delicious white coat.

In natural J. Lo style, she was decked out in lots of bling, and was accompanied by her equally gorgeous partner, Alex Rodriguez.

Former first lady Laura Bush

Former President George W. Bush and his wife Laura Bush arrive at the inauguration of now-President Joe Biden. (Photo by Jonathan Ernst-Pool/Getty Images) (2021 Getty Images)

Former first lady Laura Bush was accompanied to the inauguration by her husband, former President Bush, and she looked fantastic.

Blue was clearly a theme amongst the women attending the ceremony, because the former first lady also sported a wonderful shade of blue. It might not have been as high-fashion as Michelle Obama and others, but it was a conservative look that suited her well.

Former first lady Hillary Clinton

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton arrives with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to President Joe Biden's inauguration. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) (2021 Getty Images)

There isn’t a pantsuit that Hillary Clinton doesn’t love, and that was clearly on display at the inauguration Wednesday.

If you remember, Clinton wore purple the morning after the 2016 election, when she delivered her concession speech, so was this purple suit a nod to the past? Maybe so.

Either way, we loved this look on the former presidential candidate.

Ella Emhoff

Cole Emhoff, at left, and Ella Emhoff, the stepchildren of now-Vice President Kamala Harris, arrive for the inauguration. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) (2021 Getty Images)

Vice President Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter Ella Emhoff is unknown to most right now, but given the iconic coat she wore during the inauguration, we might know more about this future fashionista during the next four years.

We are obsessed with the checkered plaid coat, but it’s really the embellishments at the top of the jacket that make it stunning. We can’t wait to see what else Ella has up her sleeve in the future.

President Joe Biden’s granddaughters

Naomi Biden and Natalie Biden, granddaughters of President Joe Biden, arrive to his inauguration. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) (2021 Getty Images)

Just like Ella Emhoff, Biden’s granddaughters are some future fashionistas to look out for in the future. Their monochromatic coats, along with matching face masks, looked sleek and professional. We can’t wait to see what else they do in the future.

And finally, Sen. Bernie Sanders

Sen. Bernie Sanders arrives at the inauguration of President Joe Biden. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images) (2021 Getty Images)

The men normally sport a fitted coat at inaugurations, and it’s nothing to rave about, but Sen. Bernie Sanders was a whole mood during the ceremony.

Not only did the image of him sitting at his seat turn into a new meme, but his laid back coat, as well as his hipster-knitted mittens, became super relatable. Sanders looked like a normal American attending an outdoor event, dressing for warmth more than for fashion.

Who had your favorite look during the inauguration ceremony? Let us know in the comments below.