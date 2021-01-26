What was the last concert you went to before the pandemic started?

Oh, to be at a concert again. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella)

This story is a part of our "Something Good" series, which is designed to remind you of all the goodness in the world: the moments that can make you smile, feel warm inside and applaud humanity.

Remember going to concerts?

While some aspects of life pre-pandemic have sort of come back, like going out to eat or shopping at the mall, live music is one of the things that’s been out of our lives for a while now.

And it seems concerts will be among the last to come back -- so for those who love seeing live shows, it really stinks.

Many artists have been doing at-home sessions, whither it be a performance for a music publication like the At Home Tiny Desk concerts, or a quick at-home performance on a late-night TV show, but it just doesn’t feel the same.

Anyone who loves live music will tell you that there is just something about the lights going down, the band walking out to their instruments and then that first chord that gives you goosebumps all over.

It’s a feeling that many are still missing, almost a year later.

So in order to capture some of that live music magic again, tell us about the last concert you went to before the world shut down. What artist was it? Where was the venue? Was it your favorite band of all time, or someone new you were excited to check out? We want all the details!

You can share a photo from the concert below, and make sure to include all the juicy details. That way, we can reminisce and try to remember what it was like to attend a rocking concert.

