This baby polar bear playing in the show at the Detroit Zoo will melt your heart

This story is a part of our "Something Good" series, which is designed to remind you of all the goodness in the world: the moments that can make you smile, feel warm inside and applaud humanity.

Need a little pick-me-up?

Watch these videos of a baby polar bear from the Detroit Zoo experiencing snow for the very first time.

This little bear, who has a twin, was born at the Detroit Zoo in January to 8-year-old Suka and 16-year-old Nuka. Suka has give birth twice in the past few years, but unfortunately, those baby bears did not survive. This is the first time a polar bear has been born and raised in the Zoo in more than 15 years.

The twin polar bears don’t have names yet, but they are doing just fine and adjusting to this new life. The female cub, who is in the video, is being raised by the Zoo staff, so this was her first time going out to play in the snow while supervised.

You can watch the videos below.

Isn’t she just so cute?

