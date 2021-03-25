How long after the second Moderna vaccine is it effective?

More and more people are getting vaccinated each day.

With more and more people getting vaccinated every single day, you might have some questions about the vaccines, including the Moderna variety.

Most importantly, when will the vaccine become effective once you’ve received both doses of it?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, better known as the CDC, says that it takes about two weeks after the second shot for it to be fully working in your body.

Just because you’ve had both shots does not mean that you are fully out of the woods just yet.

Scientists are still learning how COVID-19 is spread, so the CDC still recommends that you wear a mask around folks who are not fully vaccinated yet, and continue to properly social distance.

There will be some side effects from getting the shot, too.

Your arm might feel sore after getting the shots, and you may experience tiredness, headaches, chills and even a fever.

The CDC says those symptoms can be worse after the second shot.