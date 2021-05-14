What happens if you lose your COVID vaccine card?

Losing something can be SO frustrating.

What goes hand-in-hand with the COVID-19 vaccine? Your COVID card, of course.

You know the card to which we’re referring: It looks like an index card, and lists the day and location when and where you received your first dose, your second dose, and it says what type of vaccine you got: Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson. It’s almost like your receipt, and health officials have advised people to keep their cards in a safe spot.

But ... what if you misplace the card?

What if you lose it between doses?

Should you laminate it or not? (Actually, there’s a smart answer to that question right here).

Do you, or would you, know what to do?

We went searching for some answers to those very questions.

