Tasty Tuesday: Azul’s build-your-own burritos, tacos, bowls, quesadillas become a Bedford staple

BEDFORD, Va. – “You don’t have to travel outside of Bedford to get really good food.”

Manager Jaime Bruce said it best. She and her sister, Lauren Siehien, are the dynamic duo behind Azul which burst onto the scene six years ago.

Siehen tells us, “We just thought there’s nothing in Bedford that has fresh Mex, so we thought we’d bring something new and fresh to the community.”

At first, this change was met with a little hesitation. Siehien recalls that, “A lot of people were thinking…who’s going to want to eat in an old garage?”

That quickly changed when people saw the variety of the food, including build-your-own burritos, tacos, bowls and quesadillas. Then, there was the amount of food they’d be getting for a very fair price point.

While Azul was originally designed as a build-your-own Tex Mex restaurant, that was only the beginning. Siehien and her husband are constantly, “Adding new menu items to keep it fresh, keep people interested. We just didn’t want to be a one-trick pony here.”

A recently popular item is the Saigon Street Tacos, which come with shredded pork, white rice, pickled onion, cucumber, cilantro and a spicy Chile lime sauce. This combination offers a savory flavor, which was echoed by our photographer, Chase, when he tried the Chorizo Burger. Topped with pepper jack cheese, tomato, lettuce, pickled onion and a la crema sauce, this has become a hit as well.

In addition to the frequently changing menu, other changes are being made. Outdoor seating has gotten a facelift in recent months.