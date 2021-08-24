Clear icon
This Air Jordan may not be able to dunk, but he CAN snuggle

He does have to live indoors has he is FIV+

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Clear the Shelters, RCACP
Jordan
Jordan (RCACP)

ROANOKE, Va. – Jordan has been at the Regional Center for Animal Care & Protection since July 2021.

While he arrived as a stray, he was already neutered and eartipped when he came to the shelter.

Jordan is 6 years old and very quick to interact with staff and comes out quickly from his box to accept all the loving pets that he can.

Because he is FIV+ he does have to be an inside cat; however, he can live happily with other non-aggressive cats or as a singleton.

Click here to learn how you can adopt Jordan.

