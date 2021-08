AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Sittin’ at the dock of the bay, watchin’ the tides roll away? This pup will gladly do that with you to finish off the summer.

Meet Otis! A boxer-cattle dog who’s looking for a home.

Staff at the Humane Society of Amherst County where he is currently say he’s a super happy pup.

His tail never stops wagging and he wears a smile 24/7.

Click here for more information about Otis.