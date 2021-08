AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Pacoon is is a 10-month-old pup who’s just looking for some love and a forever home.

He was surrendered to the shelter with his sister who then went to a rescue because she was pregnant.

Staff says he has a fabulous personality and is a very sweet boy who has lived with many other dogs, so he’d make a great brother.

If you’d like to add Pacoon, you can find him at the Humane Society of Amherst County.

Click here for more information.