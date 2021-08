AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Get to know this good girl out of Amherst County.

Calypso is a 7-month-old dog who the shelter staff describes as a happy dog full of spirit.

We’re told she loves people and other pups!

She’s looking for an active family to keep her occupied.

If you’d like to add Calypso to your family, you can find her at the Humane Society of Amherst County.

