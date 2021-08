AMHERST COUNTY, Va, – Meet Bandit! Along with stealing your heart, he may also steal some treats... maybe some cuddles while he’s at it.

This 4-year-old pup has been at the shelter for several months.

We’re told he was surrendered with five other dogs when his family moved to Lynchburg.

He was shy at first, but now he loves meeting new people.

If you’d like to adopt Bandit, you can find hi at the Humane Society of Amherst County.

