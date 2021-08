ROANOKE, Va. – Meet Ginny! While she may not be a Weasley, she’s a sweet, energetic pup that loves to play with toys.

At 10-months-old, she’s very social and really enjoys being around people.

She weighs about 26 pounds and would love to find her forever home.

If you’re interested in adopting Ginny, you can find her at the Roanoke Valley SPCA.

Click here for more information.