Partly Cloudy icon
82º
wsls logo

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Features

Lakin needs all the lovin’

This abandoned Montgomery County hound dog is desperate for a new home

Ben Williams, WSLS 10

Tags: Clear the Shelters
Lakin
Lakin (Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – Lakin is a skittish 5-year-old hound dog that was found wandering a hiking trail on her own.

Shelter staff say the slender dog will need to put on some weight, but she seems healthy otherwise.

Records indicate that she is up to date with all her shots and vaccinations, meaning she is ready to come straight home.

The abandonment she faced has left her in need of human care and love. If you feel up to the task of loving Lakin, click here to find out more about adopting her.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.