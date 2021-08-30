Lakin needs all the lovin’

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – Lakin is a skittish 5-year-old hound dog that was found wandering a hiking trail on her own.

Shelter staff say the slender dog will need to put on some weight, but she seems healthy otherwise.

Records indicate that she is up to date with all her shots and vaccinations, meaning she is ready to come straight home.

The abandonment she faced has left her in need of human care and love. If you feel up to the task of loving Lakin, click here to find out more about adopting her.